Bittersweet reunion. Kim Kardashian and her family celebrated Scott Disick‘s birthday in May, but the Skims founder had mixed emotions about getting together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kardashian, 39, shared photos from the clan’s celebration viaInstagram on Saturday, June 13. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim’s son Saint, 4, all attended the mini party.

“We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people (small group),” Kim captioned the post. “It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?”

A source told Us Weekly in April that the KKW Beauty founder has been adjusting to life in quarantine with her husband, Kanye West. “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” the insider said at the time. “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”

One month later, a source told Us that Kim “feels like she needs some space from Kanye” under lockdown. “She’s trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can,” the insider added.

The couple — who are also the parents of daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 12 months — have also used this extra time together to work on their relationship.

“They’ve had more time together to talk about their feelings, about the kids, her law career goals and his business ideas,” the source said at the time. “She’s trying to keep her family together, especially for the kids’ sake.”

Disick, 37, has faced his own struggles amid the coronavirus quarantine. The Flip It Like Disick star entered a treatment center in Colorado in May to address “past traumas” — including the deaths of his parents — that resurfaced while he was in lockdown. Disick checked out of the facility hours after a photo of him on the premises leaked online.

Weeks later, the Talentless founder and his girlfriend Sofia Richie called it quits on their relationship after nearly three years. Disick later celebrated his birthday in Utah with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney, 41, and their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

