Tristan Thompson’s Dating History: From Khloe Kardashian to Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson‘s dating life has made headlines over the years, and not only because of his high-profile relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

The athlete dated Jordan Craig from 2014 until 2016. Following their split, Craig discovered she was expecting a child. The exes welcomed son Prince in December 2016.

Us Weekly confirmed that the professional basketball player had moved on with Kardashian in September 2016. The twosome announced in December 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was pregnant.

Days before the Good American cofounder was due to give birth to their daughter, Thompson was unfaithful to his girlfriend with multiple women. While Kardashian and Thompson got back together following True’s arrival in April 2018, the duo split a year later when the professional basketball player hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Craig, for her part, later questioned when Thompson and Kardashian initially got together and whether her ex was unfaithful to her as well.

“Jordan has moved on from the drama of Tristan hooking up with Khloé while she was pregnant with Prince,” a source told Us in June 2019. “Jordan does question the timing of Khloé’s very public timeline of events during that time, in which she insisted that she was unaware that Tristan had dumped her for Khloé. She would have just preferred that Khloé say nothing publicly.”

Thompson took to social media to set the record straight.

“When I met Khloé, I was SINGLE,” the Canada native tweeted one month later. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings. Both Khloé and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Us confirmed in August 2020 that Kardashian and Thompson were back together after isolating together and coparenting their daughter.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source exclusively told Us at the time about the couple.

In June 2021, Kardashian and Thompson ended their romance once again after previously talking about plans for another baby.

“There was no drama that broke them up, things just didn’t work out between the two of them,” an insider revealed at the time. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent.”

Scroll down for Thompson’s complete dating history: