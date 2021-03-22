Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship.”

The insider added that the pair “would love” to expand their family, noting “[Their] daughter, True, is the perfect age for a sibling.”

Seven months later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she and the professional basketball player were considering surrogacy.

“[My doctor] said that I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy,” the Good American cocreator explained during a March 2021 KUWTK clip. “I’m not gonna get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80 percent chance I’ll miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing. … She said she would feel terrible putting [an embryo] in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry.”

The Los Angeles native was “shocked” by this news, explaining that she was simply “trying to … bring more love and more life into” her family.

The reality star previously clapped back at haters after they negatively reacted to rumors that she was trying to have another child with the athlete.

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted in May 2020. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

The Revenge Body host added at the time: “The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

She and Thompson welcomed True in April 2018. The Canada native is also the father of son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

Keep scrolling to read Kardashian’s quotes about her road to another baby boy or girl.