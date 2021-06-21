Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s Surrogate ‘Fell Through’

Pressing pause. After Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson found a surrogate for baby No. 2, the process took a disappointing turn.

“It’s a lot to do with COVID,” the reality star, 36, said of the difficulties during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on Sunday, June 20. “I did have one and then it fell through. There are so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author described the “challenging” experience further, saying, “It’s a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim [Kardashian] went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, ‘I want to get pregnant,’ and two weeks later she found a surrogate.”

The E! personality has previously been candid about her journey via Twitter. “Watching my sister go through her surrogacy journey, it seemed so seamless and easy,” the Revenge Body host wrote in May. “Maybe it is for some people. My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a hug blessing.”

The Los Angeles native added at the time: “My own sister went through the surrogacy journey, and I thought I knew so much about it. I realized I was very naive to the process until I embarked on my own journey. Every journey is different.”

She and Thompson, 30, welcomed their daughter, True, now 3, in April 2018. In a February KUWTK episode, Khloé told her on-again, off-again boyfriend that she was ready for baby No. 2.

“True’s getting older, and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” she said on the E! show. “I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

The professional basketball player told Khloé at the time that he was “all for” giving their toddler a sibling. “I think it’s gonna work,” the Canadian athlete said.