Coming soon? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have frozen their embryos — but the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down their journey to baby No. 2.

“If you do need assistance in fertility, it’s much more challenging during COVID,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, said during the Wednesday, March 10, “Lady Parts” segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!’ My plan was to have kids closer in age. But with COVID and everything, my plan [has] been a little delayed.”

The E! personality, who welcomed daughter True, now 2, in April 2018, “definitely” wants to give the toddler a sibling.

“I have so many brothers and sisters,” the reality star explained. “I think it’s such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, who previously battled COVID-19, revealed that she has done IVF three times and frozen her eggs. While she called her “12 to 14” eggs a “great insurance policy,” none of them survived when they were defrosted to mix with sperm.

“I’m so grateful that I decided to make embryos [after that],” Kardashian said. “We realized that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. I’m 36, but as young as I am, what if I was 40 and wasn’t as healthy and had to do IVF again?”

The Revenge Body host first broached the subject of freezing embryos with Thompson, 29, in a July 2020 KUWTK episode. “I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again,” the Los Angeles native told the athlete at the time. “This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared. .. I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs.”

The Canada native, who also shares son Prince, 4, with his ex Jordan Craig, replied, “Yup. That’s what I like to hear. … I’m all for it. I think it’s gonna work.”

The on-again, off-again couple started dating in September 2016 and have split twice due to the NBA player’s cheating scandals in April 2018 and February 2019. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that they are “back together” and trying to expand their family.

“I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would [have more],” Kardashian said during a July 2020 appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up. “I am totally content with True if all I ever have is True. She fulfills everything I’ve ever dreamt of and wanted, she’s perfect. I know that’s a lot of pressure to put on her, but to me she is. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I feel fine with that.”