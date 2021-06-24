Words of wisdom. Khloé Kardashian turned to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian for help amid her “bizarre” surrogacy journey.

“Dr. A just said it probably wasn’t the best idea for me to carry,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, told her older siblings in the bonus Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, released on Wednesday, June 23. “She’s nervous and cautious about a couple things. What is your opinion on me doing the surrogate?”

While Kourtney, 42, noted that ending a surrogacy relationship can be “weird,” Kim, 40, shared her and then-husband Kanye West’s experience welcoming daughter Chicago, 3, via gestational carrier in January 2018.

“The first time was so scary,” the KKW Beauty creator, who also welcomed son Psalm, 2, via surrogate, explained. “I did a FaceTime first and then I invited them over for dinner with their two kids, Kanye and her husband. I wanted to meet them all face-to-face. I wanted to feel and see if this energy was going to work for us. She was amazing, and her husband was so great.”

The Selfish author told Khloé that she can feel free to ask her future surrogate what she’s eating, adding, “Like, ‘I’m not gonna tell you what to eat or what to like.’ Except you can pay for extra organic stuff so they can eat only organic fruits and vegetables and meats.”

Not only was the Skims creator confident that her younger sister would find “the right person,” but Kim offered to help sort through applicants as well.

Kourtney encouraged the Revenge Body host to monitor what applicants are watching on TV. “I feel like it has an effect,” she said. “I don’t know.”

Khloé revealed during a February episode of the reality show that she was “ready” to give her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, 3, a sibling. “I’m gonna need you,” she told her on-again, off-again boyfriend at the time. “We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

The professional basketball player, 30, was “all for it” and they found a surrogate, but Khloé said during the Sunday, June 20, Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that their choice “fell through.”

The following day, Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé and Thompson had called it quits. “They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source exclusively told Us on Monday, June 21. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent.”