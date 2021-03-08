Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Consider Surrogacy in KUWTK Trailer

Ready for round two? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson talked about taking the next step in their relationship in a dramatic teaser for the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kardashian, 36, is briefly shown holding a syringe before the trailer cuts to her sitting beside the NBA player, 29, on a couch. “You’re trusting the surrogate with your unborn child and it’s just scary,” the Good American cofounder tells him.

In a voice-over, Scott Disick questions the pair’s relationship status. “You’re talking about having another child together but, you don’t want to say you’re official?” he asks, to which Thompson replies that he’s not “a secret” part of the California native’s life.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the on-off couple were back together after calling it quits in February 2019. At the time of their split, Thompson had been caught cheating on the reality star with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. The split came after a previous cheating scandal that saw the athlete cheat with multiple women while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Despite their ups and downs, the duo worked hard to put aside their issues and focus on coparenting True, who was born in April 2018. While isolating together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kardashian and Thompson rekindled their spark.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source exclusively revealed in August 2020, adding that the Revenge Body host “would love” to give True a sibling soon.

Kardashian has had babies on the brain for a while. In a season 20 KUWTK clip released in February, she confessed that she “never ever imagined having an only child” when she pictured herself as a mom.

“I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared,” she told Thompson, who said that he was “all for” having another baby.

In September 2020, Kim Kardashian confirmed that her family’s longtime reality series would be coming to an end after more than a decade on the air. Two months later, Thompson signed a multiyear deal to join the Boston Celtics — but living on separate coasts won’t derail Khloé’s plans for baby No. 2.

“Khloé will live in Boston when Tristan is practicing and has home games,” a source told Us exclusively in February, adding that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is “absolutely trying for a sibling for True” and the athlete is equally as excited. “Khloé and Tristan are solid. Everything in her life is how she wants it.”

Season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET.