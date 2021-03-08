The Kardashians have never held back from sharing things on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and they aren’t changing that ahead of the final season.

On Monday, March 8, E! released a new trailer for the final season, which featured Kim Kardashian sobbing. “I feel like a f–king loser,” the KKW Beauty founder, 40, says in the new trailer.

The video comes less than one month after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the pair’s ups and downs would be featured in season 20, something the Yeezy designer is “less than thrilled” about, a source confirmed earlier this month.

Issues between the couple began in July 2020, with Us confirming that the KKW Beauty founder had met with a divorce attorney following the rapper’s first presidential campaign, during which he said that his wife considered aborting their first child.

At the time, a source told Us that the reality star was doing everything possible to stay together for their children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months.

However, the duo, who married in 2014, had a massive fight in December 2020, which was a breaking point for the Selfish author.

Last year, while Kardashian spent most of her time in L.A. and West lived in Wyoming, the E! star grew up a lot, another source said. “She’s studying the law so she can really make change and provide a better world for her kids,” the insider added. “Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”

The Kardashian family wrapped filming on their final season on January 8, as many captured the emotional last day via Instagram Stories. West was not present at the time.

“Kim is doing well, she’s taking things day by day,” an insider told Us exclusively earlier this month. “Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with her and Kanye so far.”

A second source noted that the “Jesus Walks” rapper was having a difficult time coming to terms with the split, even though he “knew it was coming” when she filed.

“Kanye has been trying to throw himself into work the past few weeks, but it’s been hard to stay focused with the split weighing on him,” the source told Us last month. “Kim was always Kanye’s dream girl — even before they got together — so the thought of her not being his wife anymore is a lot to take in — whether it’s the best decision for their family or not.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will debut its final season on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET.