It’s the end of an era. Kim Kardashian documented her family’s final day of filming their long-running reality series as rumors of marriage trouble swirl around her and Kanye West.

“Last filming day of Keeping Up With the Kardashians EVER!” the Skims founder, 40, wrote in an Instagram Story video on Friday, January 8, alongside two crying emojis. The reality star showed off her personalized microphone pack — and one for each of her family members — and gave a shout-out to the hardworking people behind-the-scenes who helped create the now-iconic series.

“Don’t cry, don’t cry,” Kardashian told one of the audio techs helping set her up for the “last miking ever.”

The KKW Beauty founder announced in September 2020 that KUWTK would be coming to an end after its 20th season, which is set to air later this year. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram at the time, thanking “everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Shortly after news of the series’ end made headlines, a source told Us Weekly that Kim and matriarch Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner “were done with long hours” of filming and wanted “a break to consider their options,” including the possibility of other spinoffs. In December 2020, Hulu revealed that the family signed a major multiyear deal to create new content for the streaming service.

“There are endless options available to them and every day throws up even more possibilities, so it’s really an exciting period for the whole family, albeit pretty nerve-wracking,” the insider added in September.

Kim’s final day of filming comes in the midst of speculation that her marriage to the Yeezy designer, 43, is on the rocks. The couple tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months.

Us previously reported in July 2020 that Kim had been in touch with celeb divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to discuss her options for the future after West’s controversial campaign for the presidential election and subsequent social media rants. Now, things appear to be even more tense between the pair after they had a “big fight” during the holiday season.

“They have both been living separate lives for many months now,” a source exclusively revealed earlier this month. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now. … Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world. Their world views no longer line up.”

After a year filled with ups and downs, Kim’s inner circle is “surprised she has waited this long to file for divorce,” the source added. The “Gold Digger” rapper alleged on Twitter over the summer that he’d been “trying” to pull the plug on his marriage for two years and that Kim wanted to “lock” him up amid his battle with bipolar disorder. He later apologized for his comments and the makeup mogul addressed West’s mental health struggles publicly for the first time, noting in a lengthy Instagram note at the time that she felt “powerless” when it came to her “brilliant but complicated” husband.

As the couple continued to fuel divorce rumors after the new year, however, a source exclusively revealed that the California native was “done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior.”

“She has tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful,” the insider explained. “No one can tell Kanye what to do other than Kanye.”

