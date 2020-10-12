Mixed feelings! Khloé Kardashian shared the ups and downs of Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end.

“It’s sad, but we’ve been doing this for 15 years,” the reality star, 36, said on the Monday, October 12, episode of the “Emergency Contact” podcast. “We get two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap. … It’s hard because I’m not good with change, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author added that the news was “devastating” for the entire cast, explaining, “The day it happened, Malika [Haqq] and I were talking throughout the day, because you don’t have to be a main character — you’re still a part of this journey from day one, even if you were in the first episode or not. … You’re on this journey with us and just for any chapter to end, that doesn’t mean everything is ending for good. That just means there’s room for another chapter to open.”

Last month, Kim Kardashian announced that the E! show was coming to an end after 20 seasons on the air. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” the KKW Beauty creator, 39, wrote via Instagram in September. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the Kardashian-Jenner family was “done with long hours” filming. “They think they are famous enough without the show to make all their money online,” the insider explained.

“They’re business people first and foremost, and it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a ton more for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere,” a second source told Us. “Right now, they all want a break to consider their options, and that will include spinoff possibilities with [KUWTK executive producer] Ryan Seacrest involved because they’re still incredibly loyal and grateful to him as well as the network.”

KUWTK premiered on E! in October 2007. Season 20 is set for a 2021 release.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.