The comeback kid! Khloé Kardashian revealed the likelihood that her brother, Rob Kardashian, could return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Good American cofounder, 36, opened up about her family’s long-running E! series during a new interview SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up. During the discussion, Khloé hinted at when the show will end for good and Rob’s future involvement.

“We always say when it becomes unfun and we’re all, like, dreading doing something, then hang it up,” she said on Thursday, July 16. “I mean, it’s not gonna last forever and we know that. I think we’re so OK with that. But, like, for [Kourtney Kardashian], if she wasn’t feeling like that was her happy place, by all means, we don’t want anyone to do that.”

Khloé then zeroed in on the 33-year-old Arthur George designer, adding: “My brother’s coming back around. Like, he’s feeling more confident [and] comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is in the midst of its 18th season. Though some episodes have already aired, the famous bunch had to shoot much of the latter portion from their homes amid the coronavirus crisis.

“During lockdown, we kind of had to, like, finish our season. It just kind of erupted the end,” the Revenge Body host said on The Morning Mash Up. “So it’s a lot of us filming but in our individual homes either on tripods, where you just set up and go. Now that’s kind of everyone’s normal, but during it we’re like, ‘How unmotivated [are we]?’”

Khloé continued, “Like, OK, it’s just me or [my daughter] True in a room. It was very different, and awkward and we’re so used to being in each other’s faces. So it’s different, but maybe that’s good for viewers to see, like, that difference. Maybe it’s good for people to see that we can survive without each other.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007. The reality series primarily centered on Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, 41, and Khloé’s experiences initially, but other KarJenner family members were also featured.

Rob, for his part, was originally a series staple but stepped away in recent years as he continued to face personal struggles. However, he made a rare cameo during an April episode to celebrate the 3rd birthday of his daughter, Dream, with his family.

Throughout 2020, Rob has remained committed to his wellness journey. He recently showed off a slimmer figure in June while attending Khloé’s 36th birthday party.