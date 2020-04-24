Stepping back into the spotlight. Rob Kardashian rarely appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians these days so fans were surprised to see the reality star show up on the Thursday, April 23, episode.

Rob, 33, threw his daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, a Trolls-themed third birthday party during the episode, and the family couldn’t have been more excited.

“I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream,” momager Kris Jenner said during the episode. “He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just so cute.”

He appeared later in the episode as well, having a conversation with his Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian about birthday plans for Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Rob wasn’t the only one making his return to the reality show. Kourtney Kardashian, who took a step back from filming after her blowout fight with Kim, returned as well.

“Now I’m filming, maybe like, two days a week because I don’t want to be in a toxic environment,” she revealed during an interview. “I just feel so much better giving my focus and attention to my kids and to Poosh and things that I’m excited about.”

In November 2019, Kourtney revealed to Entertainment Tonight that while she was taking a step back to “spent more time as a mom,” she wasn’t leaving the show for good. “I’m not saying goodbye,” she added.

On April 2, she fired back at those who slam her work ethic, as Kim seemed to do during their fight.

“I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well,” the Poosh creator tweeted. “In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had.”

The reality star, who shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick, continued: “I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.