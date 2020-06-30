Working on himself! Rob Kardashian first became a household name upon appearing on his family’s E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. From there, fans have seen how the sock designer has adjusted to life in Hollywood and how his body has changed over the years.

Kris Jenner’s only son has experienced fluctuating weight during his adult life. His weight gain began in the early 2010s, during which he posted a throwback photo in August 2015 that claimed that it “started right here with these milkshakes.” The image Kardashian shared was taken in 2011 when he boasted a slimmer look at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas.

Though he’s worked hard to slim down after his initial gain, he’s often struggled to keep the weight off. He also retreated from the cameras and his public appearances became a rarity.

“I think he’s just going through a phase where he’s not comfortable in his own skin,” Rob’s big sister Kim Kardashian explained on Today in 2015. “He is working really hard to get back to where he really wants to be.”

The KKW Beauty mogul said that she doesn’t “necessarily think” his struggles are linked to fame. Rather, she believes it’s tied to “circumstances in his life that he just really hasn’t dealt with” over time.

“Whether it’s, you know, the loss of our father, or certain breakups or, you know, he was extremely close to Lamar [Odom] and when, you know, Khloé and him broke up, that was really hard on him,” she explained. “So I think it was a couple things.”

Rob was hospitalized in December 2015 after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes six months earlier. He had another diabetes-related hospitalization the year after.

The E! personality welcomed daughter, Dream, in 2016 with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. During his relationship with the Real Blac Chyna star, he credited her via Instagram as his “motivation” to continue losing weight. In that same post, he claimed to have gone from 298 to 248 pounds. (The former pair were engulfed in a messy child custody battle nearly three years after their 2017 split.)

In June 2019, Rob revealed that he was continuing forward with his fitness regimen after partaking in a gym day. Months later, he made headlines after debuting a slimmer figure while posing with his mother in their Halloween costumes. He showed off a thinner frame once again in June 2020, during which he made an appearance at sister Khloé Kardashian’s 36th birthday celebration.

Scroll down to see Rob’s body evolution through the years.