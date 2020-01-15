Rob Kardashian filed a new request with the court against his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, regarding the custody and visitation agreement for their daughter, Dream.

The filing comes four days after an L.A. judge denied the 32-year-old Arthur George sock designer’s initial petition. In confidential legal documents viewed by Us Weekly, Kardashian again requested on January 7 for the judge to have Chyna, 31, drug tested “no less than 30 minutes before each visit” with their 3-year-old daughter and have an agency provide the results immediately. Kardashian stated that he would cover the drug analysis costs but would suspend all visits with Dream if Chyna fails a test.

In addition to this, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum requested for the same changes he included in his emergency filing from January 3. He is seeking to modify Chyna’s visitation time with Dream, which he wants to occur with a nanny present who he selects and pays for.

“I have every expectation that petitioner will retaliate against them and lie about them,” Kardashian said in the declaration. “But I am grateful for their willingness to come forward. It is only now that I am able to provide the court with evidence of what happens behind closed doors while Dream is with petitioner.”

Kardashian noted that he was “incredibly concerned about Dream’s safety” under Chyna’s care, and accused his former Rob & Chyna costar of various actions. “Dream has twice been in the arms of a nanny while petitioner is attacking the nanny. Among other things, petitioner has left Dream stuck in a room for hours while petitioner (10 – 15 feet away) drinks and uses drugs with strangers she met on the internet. Petitioner has threatened people in the home with knives, threw things at people, left alcohol in Dream’s reach, and tried to burn the house down,” he alleged, also accusing Chyna’s actions of causing emotional and behavioral changes in Dream, such as having “poor” hygiene and “acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.”

The January 7 filing including testimony from Khloé Kardashian and two of Chyna’s former employees. A closed-door hearing regarding the matter is slated to commence in February.

After Rob filed to seek primary custody of Dream, a lawyer for Chyna issued a response to his request. “Chyna will vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law, where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiancé Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family,” attorney Lynne Ciani said in a statement to Us on January 7.

Rob and Chyna — who also shares son King, 7, with ex Tyga — began dating in January 2016, and they were engaged after less than three months together. They ended their engagement that December.

In July 2017, Rob posted nude photos of Chyna on Instagram and Twitter. Chyna subsequently sought legal action against her ex and was granted a temporary restraining order against him. Despite this, things had appeared to be on the right track between the two. In December 2019, Chyna revealed to Us exclusively that she had a good coparenting relationship with Rob and Tyga.

“Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” she said at the time. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”