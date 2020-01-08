Fighting back. Blac Chyna’s attorney issued a fiery response after Rob Kardashian filed for primary custody of the former couple’s daughter, Dream.

“So Rob Kardashian — who has … posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna — wants to take custody of Chyna’s beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother? And Khloé Kardashian … wants to take her niece Dream away from her loving mother, Chyna? Oh, please,” Lynne Ciani said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 7. “Chyna will vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law, where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiancé Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family.”

Ciani’s statement came hours after TMZ reported that Rob, 32, filed court documents seeking primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter with Chyna, 31. In the paperwork, he accused the model of regularly partying at home while Dream is present and spending $600 on alcohol almost daily. He further alleged that Chyna uses cocaine, makes violent threats and has been a bad influence on their daughter, whom he said has started “naked twerking” and using foul language.

The website reported that Khloé, 35, backed up many of her brother’s claims in the court documents.

Us confirmed on Tuesday that Rob had asked the court to order Chyna to undergo drug and alcohol testing, but the judge denied the request. The Rob & Chyna alums are expected to attend mediation on February 10 to hash out their issues regarding custody and visitation.

The Arthur George sock designer and the Real Blac Chyna star — who is also the mother of son King, 7, with ex Tyga — started dating in January 2016 and got engaged less than three months later. They called it quits that December. Rob then came under fire in July 2017 when he posted nude photos of Chyna on Instagram and Twitter. She was subsequently granted a temporary restraining order against her ex.

Despite their past drama, Chyna told Us exclusively just last month that coparenting with Rob and Tyga, 30, was going well. “I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” she said at the time.

Us Weekly has reached out to Rob’s rep for comment.