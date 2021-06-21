Finding his happiness. Rob Kardashian is ready for love after focusing on himself outside of the spotlight.

Khloé Kardashian opened up about the repercussions of her brother’s past relationships being so highly publicized during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on Sunday, June 20. The Revenge Body host, 36, acknowledged that the possibility of his exes “using” him “really affected him.”

“My brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality,” Khloé explained. “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes. I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”

The Good American cofounder agreed with host Andy Cohen that Rob, 34, now has an opportunity to start over. “I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself, and so I think before he did something like this, where he has to address probably the part that made him want to take a break, [he can start fresh],” she noted.

The Most Talkative author then asked, “Is he dating?” to which Khloé replied, “Yes.”

Cohen suggested that Rob should get together with his sister’s best friend Malika Haqq, but the reality star reminded viewers, “We have been there and done that. … They’ve hooked up before.”

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, added: “They did a while ago. They were dating-ish.”

Rob had several high-profile relationships during his time on reality television and welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016. Amid turmoil in his personal life, he stepped away from Keeping Up With the Kardashians after season 13 in 2017. He has made rare guest appearances in recent years.

Kim, 40, revealed in January 2019 where her brother stood on wanting to film the reality show again. “He has his moods,” she detailed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Sometimes he’s, like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and then sometimes he’s, like, ‘I’m cool to do it.’”

Rob has also prioritized his health while away from the cameras, showing off his slimmer figure for the first time in November 2019. “Rob is doing much better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that he is “a full-time dad” to his daughter. “Everyone close to him is excited about the progress and positive changes in Rob’s life.”

An insider revealed in July 2020 that Rob had been “taking really good care of himself,” noting that he enjoyed going on walks for exercise. “He’s in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body,” the source said. “He’s really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.”