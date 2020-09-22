Words of wisdom! Khloé Kardashian has been sweetly supporting Malika Haqq since her BFF became a mom.

“She has given me a lot of really good advice,” the Side by Side star, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, September 18, while promoting her Mama Malika collection with Naked Wardrobe. “If I have to select one, the best advice would be to remind myself that I am doing the absolute best I can. She actually reminds me of that daily.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, welcomed daughter True, 2, with Tristan Thompson following his April 2018 cheating scandal. While the on-again, off-again couple are currently back together after a second scandal, Haqq has been coparenting her son, Ace, with ex O.T. Genasis, Ace, since his March birth.

Kardashian considers Ace her “beautiful, beautiful nephew,” she wrote via Instagram after his arrival. “We have been waiting for you,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author commented on Haqq’s Instagram reveal at the time.

As a new parent, the Famously Single alum has found that “avoiding mom guilt is impossible.” She explained, “[It’s] a true definition of a connected mother to her baby. My time away from my son is carefully selected and always productive.”

The Los Angeles native loves spending time with her son, calling him a “fun baby doll.” Since dressing him up is Haqq’s “favorite thing to do,” Ace has been the biggest “motivator” for her Naked Wardrobe partnership.

“[That’s] where I came up with the idea to match him,” she told Us on Friday. “Ace is a fly guy, he can pull off anything. Ultimately, when he’s older, he can decide to do what he likes, but for now, he can do it the Mama Malika way.”

She went on to explain how the line has given her “the best of both worlds,” saying, “As a new mother, I wasn’t sure how motherhood and my creative passions could collide and the Mama Malika collection gave me [that]. … My son is my inspiration for this collection and why I’m betting on myself as an entrepreneur. I want him to know that it’s important to take chances on yourself. He too can go after his passions and his dreams.”

