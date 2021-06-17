Not every topic was fair game on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has become known for baring it all —sometimes literally — on E! for 20 seasons, but there were a few things over the years that they didn’t want viewers to see.

During a season 17 KUWTK episode, which aired in December 2019, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian broke the reality show’s fourth wall and gave viewers a look into what it’s really like to film the E! series when they called out sister Kourtney Kardashian for not filming certain parts of her life.

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves, and it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim said in her confessional at the time. “So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more, because if we’re not sharing our loves, then what is the show?”

Since the show’s 2007 debut, Kourtney seemingly had the most tumultuous relationship with the constant filming. She even went as far as to claim via social media that she “quit” the series after a blowout fight with Kim during the season 18 premiere in March 2020.

The siblings made headlines for their physical altercation in the episode after Kim confronted Kourtney for not wanting to shoot the long-running reality series. “You act like I don’t do s–t,” the mom of three told the SKIMS founder. “Do you know all I f–king [do]? You have this narrative in your mind. I will literally f–k you up if you mention it again.”

While the girls laid off the eldest Kardashian sister for the final two seasons, the topic was broached once again during the KUWTK reunion special, hosted by Andy Cohen in June 2021.

During part one of the reunion, the Bravo personality asked Khloé whether she felt like she “carried the show for the past few seasons” after claiming in season 17 that she shared more than her siblings.

“Sometimes Kim and I have had this conversation really openly, is that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal too,” the Revenge Body host replied. “If other people are going through things and are choosing not to share, that’s when it’s unfair, but if there’s really nothing else going on in someone’s life, what are they supposed to share?”

The Good American founder then mentioned Kourtney specifically, appearing to reference their season 17 argument, noting how she didn’t want to showcase any relationships on the show following her split from long-term love Scott Disick.

As it turns out, relationships aren’t the only things that have been kept off camera throughout all 20 KUWTK seasons. From giving birth to cheating scandals, it seemed like everything was on the record for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, so where did they draw the line?

Scroll through the gallery below to see what topics were off-limits for the Kardashian-Jenner family KUWTK: