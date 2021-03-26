Kim Kardashian hasn’t shied away from sharing her most vulnerable moments with Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans through the years — but there’s one topic that she refuses to touch.

During the Thursday, March 25, episode of the reality series, the 40-year-old Skims founder refused to open up about her ups and downs with Kanye West. When pal Malika Haqq asked whether Kardashian would step up as first lady if the 43-year-old Yeezy designer had a successful presidential campaign, the makeup mogul admitted she was “not sure” about what was next.

“It’s been a long day. … I don’t want to talk about it on camera,” Kim told Haqq, 38, and Khloé Kardashian. “You shouldn’t pay attention to [the stories]. Please, please don’t.”

In a confessional interview, Kim explained why she wanted to avoid the subject of her marital woes. “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” she said. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”

Later on, the social media personality said that she’d learned to “grow a thick skin” since marrying West in May 2014.

Fans have been aware about the troubles plaguing Kim’s marriage to the Grammy winner since July 2020, when West revealed at a campaign rally that the pair had talked about aborting daughter North, now 7. The pair also share sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 22 months, and daughter Chicago, 3.

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Kim was “meeting with lawyers” after the “Stronger” rapper shared their personal conversations with the world. West also claimed via Twitter that he had been “trying” to separate from the KKW Beauty founder for two years and that she wanted to have him “locked up” amid his battle with bipolar disorder. After his controversial comments made headlines, West issued a public apology to the California native.

Kim officially filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. At the time, a source told Us that the “turning point” in their relationship had actually happened in 2018 when the “Heartless” artist told TMZ that “slavery was a choice.”

The insider added, “They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. … It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage.”

Though she didn’t want to delve into the details of her relationship on KUWTK, her family members realized she was “struggling.” Khloé, 36, told cameras that her sister even hesitated to open up when they weren’t filming.

“Kimberly handles things really, really privately and to herself,” the Revenge Body host said on Thursday. “She’s someone who’s calm and cool and we all respect that, but I know because she’s not talking about it — even to us, privately — that it’s really affecting her.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.