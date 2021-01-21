‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Final Season: Everything We Know

The countdown is on. The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air on E! in 2021.

Kim Kardashian announced in September 2020 that season 20 of the reality series would be their last.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim wrote via Instagram at the time. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

KUWTK premiered in 2007 and launched a dozen spinoffs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Life of Kylie, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Rob & Chyna.

After Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner agreed it was time to close the KUWTK chapter, the momager recalled breaking the news to their longtime camera crew.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday so we were all crying,” Kris told Ryan Seacrest on On Air With Ryan Seacrest in September. “I think Khloé … is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. It’s been a hard decision, I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional.”

Season 19 of KUWTK concluded in November 2020. In the season finale, Khloé debated getting back together with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson after battling coronavirus. Scott Disick also celebrated his 37th birthday with the family after a brief stint in rehab for past traumas.

“I was just thinking, this whole COVID, staying in, no structure, it doesn’t work for me,” he told Kourtney, with whom he shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. “It’s making me feel like I just can’t handle staying home, not working. Recently all I’ve been doing is trying to find things to do.”

Disick checked out of treatment after the center leaked his information.

E! has yet to confirm a premiere date for KUWTK season 20, but scroll through for everything we know so far: