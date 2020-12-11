Honorary teammates! Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True, received a warm welcome from the Boston Celtics after Tristan Thompson signed a deal to join the team.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a photo of the gift basket she received from the NBA team via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 10. The package included two black beanie hats, two coffee mugs, team shirts and a teddy bear wearing a Celtics jersey and holding a mini basketball.

“Thank you so much @celtics!! So sweet of you to include True and I!!! Go green,” Kardashian captioned the post.

The gift also included a note that reads, “Khloe & True! Welcome to the team! We wanted to make sure we got you both a starter pack of gear before the season starts. Stay healthy and go green!”

Thompson, 29, signed a two-year, $19 million agreement with the Boston Celtics in November 2019. The basketball player previously played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016 but split after the athlete was spotted getting cozy with multiple women while the Revenge Body host was pregnant with their now 2-year-old daughter, True. The couple reunited but broke up again in February 2019 after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Kardashian and Thompson were giving their relationship another chance. A source told Us in September that the Good American cofounder wants to have a clean state with Thompson.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” the insider said at the time. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

Although Thompson will be spending more time apart from his family, a second source told Us in November that the twosome feels confident in their relationship.

“Khloé and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” the insider said at the time. “Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True.”

The source added, “All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”