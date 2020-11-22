Tristan Thompson is on the move — the NBA star has reached an agreement to join the Boston Celtics, his agent Rich Paul of Clutch Sports confirmed to Yahoo Sports on Saturday, November 21.

The outlet reports that the free agent, 29, who played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons, has a two-year, $19 million deal with the Celtics.

The center’s impending move to the East Coast comes after he reconciled with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian and spent several months quarantining in L.A. with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and their daughter, True Thompson, 2.

Celtics fans reacted to the news on Twitter, with one Beantown native tweeting that she was “looking forward to seeing @KhloeKardashian around my city.”

“Welcome to the Celtics,” another fan told the Good American cofounder.

“Does this mean we get TRUE THOMPSON IN BOSTON?!” an excited fan tweeted.

“So excited to have Tristan play for the Celtics!” another follower wrote to Kardashian. “Hope to see you at the games Welcome!!!”

“@khloekardashian are you looking for a Massachusetts bestie Bc I’m interested,” a fan asked.

When some wondered whether this means Kardashian will be sighted courtside, others clarified that there aren’t any spectators allowed at NBA games at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic. (At the end of this past season, players stayed in an isolation bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida, with games being held behind closed doors.)

Kardashian and Tristan rekindled their relationship in August after breaking up in February 2019 following the athlete’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

An insider told Us Weekly last month that the couple “are doing really good” but the reality TV star “is taking it day by day.”

The source added that Tristan “has been really good to her recently,” but “Khloé has been warned by everyone that if he even looks at another girl, that’s the last straw.”

Tristan previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with True but “Khloe wants to see the good in everyone to a fault,” the source added.

The basketball player stepped up when Kardashian battled COVID-19 earlier this year, with the Strong Looks Better Naked author admitting on KUWTK that she “really” appreciated “how attentive and responsible” he was.

A second insider told Us in September that the pair were “acting like a married couple” and “Khloé is hopeful about their future.”