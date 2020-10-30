Khloe Kardashian Wants to See the Good in Tristan Thompson After Reunion

The sunny side of life. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going strong after reconciling earlier this year.

“Tristan and Khloé are doing really good,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter True, rekindled their relationship in August after breaking up in February 2019 following Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“Khloé has been warned by everyone that if he even looks at another girl, that’s the last straw,” the insider says.

Despite their ups and downs, the source explains that “Khloé wants to see the good in everyone to a fault,” including the NBA star, 29.

“She’s so forgiving, and it’s also hard to meet anyone else,” the insider says. “She has a child with him and doesn’t leave Calabasas, [California].”

Over the past few months, the pair have been spending a lot of time together and with their toddler.

“Tristan has been really good to her recently,” the source adds, noting that Kardashian, 36, “is taking it day by day.”

Earlier this month, the Good American cofounder and the Cleveland Cavaliers player celebrated Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday as two of her private island guests. The couple were seen in photographs posted by the birthday girl on Tuesday, October 27.

The vacation came after the Revenge Body host battled COVID-19, which was depicted on the Thursday, October 29, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During the episode, Khloé thanked Thompson for his support throughout her health scare and praised him for how he stepped up with their daughter.

“Tristan doesn’t live here, he has his own house, but I really appreciate how attentive and responsible he’s been,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said. “I mean, he asks me [for] breakfast, lunch and dinner what I want to eat. He literally gets it for me, puts it on a tray and leaves it outside of my door.”

She continued: “We have a little system. He knocks, so I want him to really feel celebrated and loved. He’s been helping take care of True while I have been on lockdown in my bedroom.”

Us exclusively confirmed in August that the pair were “back together” after more than a year apart.

The following month, a source told Us that the duo were “acting like a married couple and so comfortable with each other.”

The insider added: “Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”