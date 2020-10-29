Real Talk

Khloe Kardashian Calls Coparenting With Tristan Thompson ‘One of the Hardest Things’ She’s Ever Done

By

Putting in the work! Khloé Kardashian got real about coparenting her 2-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson on Wednesday, October 28.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, told Ellen DeGeneres. “Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge.”

Khloé Kardashian talks to Ellen DeGeneres on “Ellen.” Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author added, “But to do it, I know how good I feel about myself. You put your kids first. It’s hard sometimes, but it pays off.”

Kardashian’s parents, Kris Jenner, Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, have all acted as an “example,” she went on to say during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. “You put your kids first and it’s hard sometimes, but it pays off,” Khloé explained. “They’re happy, beautiful children.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

The reality star and Thompson, 29, welcomed their daughter in April 2018. The on-again, off-again couple split the following year when the athlete hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Khloé and the professional basketball player are back together. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” an insider told Us in August.

The Revenge Body host has previously gushed about their coparenting dynamic, telling Andy Cohen in a July 2020 KUWTK clip that she and the Canadian NBA player “are in a really good place.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum explained, “It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he’s her dad, and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

That same month, the Los Angeles native praised herself and Thompson for “doing a great job” raising True.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Never Really Fell Out of Love True
Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“I’m really grateful that we’re able to,” the E! personality told Daily Pop at the time. “I come from a family that … just because people aren’t together doesn’t mean you have to be rude or they’re out of your life.”

