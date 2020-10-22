Heating up! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson packed on the PDA at Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party after reconciling amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The couple attended the KKW Beauty founder’s surprise bash, which was featured on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the party, Thompson, 29, was spotted kissing Khloé, 36, on the cheek while they posed for a picture in a photo booth. It’s unclear when the episode was filmed, but the party took place sometime after the duo reunited.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the Good American cofounder and Thompson had rekindled their romance while quarantining with their 2-year-old daughter True. Khloé and the Cleveland Cavaliers player began dating in 2016 but split in 2018 after he was seen getting cozy with multiple women while Khloé was pregnant with True. They later reunited but called it quits again in February 2019 after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Last month, a source told Us that Khloé has forgiven Thompson for his past behavior and wants to move forward in their relationship.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” the insider said at the time. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

A second source later told Us that the twosome have been thriving together in quarantine.

“Khloé and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while,” the insider said. “Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life.”

The source added, “They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other. Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”

Although their relationship status has changed, Khloé and Thompson have remained consistent coparenting True throughout their split and reconciliation. Earlier this month, the family enjoyed a fun day together painting pumpkins for Halloween.