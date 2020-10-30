Daddy-daughter days! Tristan Thompson took care of his and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, while the reality star awaited her coronavirus test results.

“Because of my family and everyone else around me, I have to be really proactive,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, said on the Thursday, October 29, episode of the E! show. “I’m gonna isolate because I’d rather be safe than sorry. … Until I get my test results back, the doctors have advised to act as if I am positive for corona and self-isolate and do not come in contact with my child or anyone else in my household. Thank God Tristan is now back in California.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author was “constantly focused and thinking” about her toddler while quarantining, wondering if the little one was OK or missed her. “Having her dad here, it gives me a little more time so I can focus on just me trying to get better because this s–t is unreal,” Kardashian said.

Ultimately, the Los Angeles native did test positive for COVID-19 and praised her on-again, off-again boyfriend for his help at the time.

“Tristan doesn’t live here, he has his own house, but I really appreciate how attentive and responsible he’s been,” the Revenge Body host said. “I mean he asks me [for] breakfast, lunch and dinner what I want to eat. He literally gets it for me, puts it on a tray and leaves it outside of my door. We have a little system. He knocks, so I want him to really feel celebrated and loved. He’s been helping take care of True while I have been on lockdown in my bedroom.”

While Kardashian could hear True calling for her “from the other room” and watched her jump on a trampoline with Thompson, 29, she stuck to her decision to stay away.

“It just breaks my heart,” the Good American cocreator said of the “torturous” experience. “If she sees me, she’s gonna freak out because she has been missing me. … Not being able to be with your own child really sucks because she doesn’t know it’s for her well-being.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Kardashian and the athlete were “back together” following their February 2019 split. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” a source explained to Us at the time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays on E! at 8 p.m. ET.