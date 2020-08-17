Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘Never Really Fell Out of Love’

Focusing on the future. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in a good place amid their reconciliation, an insider shares exclusively with Us Weekly.

“They love coparenting and are in love with True,” the source told Us of the pair’s 2-year-old daughter. “They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together.”

On August 5, Us confirmed that the pair, who began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter two years later, are back together. The duo split in 2019 after the NBA player, 29, was caught cheating with multiple women. He also shared a kiss with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods at the time.

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, decided to forgive him and move forward.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source said at the time, also adding that they would like to have a second child together. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age.”

The couple also “want to buy a house together,” a separate source said, despite the fact that Kardashian is “being cautiously optimistic” about their new relationship.

Amid reports that the two are back together, the former Revenge Body host shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 13. “Not a secret, just not your business,” the quote read.

The Good American founder previously opened up about their coparenting relationship in a bonus clip from season 18 of her reality show.

“You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” she said in the clip released in July. “It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he’s [True’s] dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

With reporting by Brody Brown