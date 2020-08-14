Putting her foot down. Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic message to her fans about her personal life after reconciling with Tristan Thompson.

“Not a secret, just not your business,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, August 13.

Kardashian and Thompson, 29, began dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True together two years later. In February 2019, the pair called it quits after the NBA player was caught cheating with multiple women, including Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. Despite their split, the duo aimed to coparent amicably for their daughter, now 2.

“You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” the Good American cofounder said in a bonus clip from season 18 of KUWTK earlier this year. “It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he’s [True’s] dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

Fans began to speculate that the couple had rekindled their romance after Us Weekly broke the news in March that they were quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. The rumors continued when Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player were seen getting cozy at a friend’s birthday party in June and later spent the 4th of July together. One month later, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the duo is officially back together.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” one source said on August 5.

Another source explained that Thompson has been “trying to get traded to an L.A./California team” to be closer to his family, which might be growing bigger in the near future. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the insider added.

Not only are the couple hoping to try for baby No. 2, but they’re also searching for their perfect family home.

“Khloé and Tristan want to buy a house together,” a separate source told Us, noting that the reality star is “being cautiously optimistic” about her future with the athlete.