Khloe Posts About Healthy Relationships After Tristan Engagement Rumors

Chiming in? Khloé Kardashian shared several cryptic quotes that seemed to show where her head is at amid rumors that she is engaged to Tristan Thompson.

“I’m all about good vibes, big goals, amazing experiences, more happiness, more gratitude, more love, healthy relationships and staying focused on what matters,” a Wednesday, July 1, post on her Instagram Story read.

Another quote teased some untold drama: “Don’t talk to me about loyalty, I’m still here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name.”

Kardashian, 36, then alluded to moving on from her past. “Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you,” one quote read, while another post noted, “Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better. Your past is your past. Leave it there. Get on with the future part.”

Earlier this week, engagement rumors swirled after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring in photos from her Saturday, June 27, birthday party. However, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that she is “not engaged” to Thompson, 29.

The pair — who share 2-year-old daughter True — sparked reconciliation speculation when Us broke the news in March that they were quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. “Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” a source told Us in April.

In May, another insider said the twosome were “very much acting like a couple” in self-isolation. “They are being affectionate, and Tristan has been very attentive,” the source added.

Fans speculated later that month that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their second child together, which she quickly shot down. “The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story,” she tweeted at the time. “And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Despite the fact that a source told Us the reality star was “frustrated and tired of the rumors regarding her and Tristan,” the duo were spotted getting close at a friend’s birthday party in June. Thompson also gushed over her as part of a birthday tribute.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 following numerous cheating scandals.