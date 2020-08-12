Making moves! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are searching for their perfect place after rekindling their romance, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Khloé and Tristan want to buy a house together,” the insider adds, noting that the couple are looking primarily in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighborhoods in California. “Tristan wants to prove to Khloé that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the NBA player, 29, are back together after months of speculation. The duo, who share 2-year-old daughter True, split in February 2019 after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with multiple women.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a separate source said on August 5.

Following their breakup last year, the pair worked hard to amicably coparent their daughter and leave their drama behind them. In March, Us exclusively revealed that the Revenge Body host and the athlete were isolating together in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 health crisis. Three months later, they sparked reunion rumors when they were spotted getting cozy with one another at a friend’s birthday party. Since getting back together with Kardashian, Thompson has been “trying to get traded to an L.A./California team” to be closer to his family.

Though the reality TV star is “being cautiously optimistic” about her future with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, the first source notes that “there hasn’t been talk of marriage” yet. However, Us previously reported that Kardashian “would love” to give True a sibling in the near future.

Before reuniting with Thompson, the California native opened up about her relationship with her then-ex in a bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” she told pal Andy Cohen after running into him at an event. “It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he’s [True’s] dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

For more on Kardashian and Thompson’s rekindled romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.