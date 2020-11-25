Making it work. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not worried about his newly signed deal with the Boston Celtics impacting their rekindled romance.

“Khloé and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and [their daughter] True.”

The insider adds, “All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

Thompson, 29, began his NBA career in 2011 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After nine seasons with the Ohio-based team, it was announced on November 21 that he signed a deal to join the Boston Celtics as its new center. The two-year agreement amounts to $19 million.

In the wake of Thompson’s career milestone, he has received congratulatory messages from the Good American designer’s family. “Congrats @realtristan13. Boston here we come!!!” Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, while Rob Kardashian shared on the same medium, “LET’S GO @realtristan13.”

The pair split in February 2019 after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend. In August, Us confirmed that Khloé, 36, and the athlete are back together.

Leading up to the reconciliation, the duo and their 2-year-old daughter had been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thompson had been “fighting to make their relationship work more than ever” during quarantine, one insider told Us.

While broken up, the pair were able to build a strong coparenting relationship — which wasn’t an easy task.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” the former Revenge Body host said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. “Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge.”

Khloé added, “But to do it, I know how good I feel about myself. You put your kids first. It’s hard sometimes, but it pays off.”

