Bettering himself. Scott Disick opened up to Kourtney Kardashian about feeling trapped amid the coronavirus pandemic in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek from the upcoming Thursday, November 12, episode.

The Talentless founder, 37, called his ex, 41, during the KUWTK teaser to explain why he needed to go to rehab for “past traumas” relating to the loss of his parents.

“I was just thinking, this whole COVID, staying in, no structure, it doesn’t work for me,” Disick said while on speaker phone in the clip. “It’s making me feel like I just can’t handle staying home, not working. Recently all I’ve been doing is trying to find things to do.”

He explained that he even rented a house in Malibu to try and “escape,” but that experience “turned into a total s—tshow” when the press found him.

The Flip It Like Disick alum revealed during his confessional that he was “tired” with all the ups and downs surrounding the worldwide health crisis.

“In my mind, I’m thinking, I wasted all this time. I can’t have any privacy. I can’t have anytime by myself. This is ruined. I just can’t handle having nothing really to do,” he said to the camera, reflecting on his choice to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in May. “The truth was I started feeling more and more anxious, more and more depressed. Like I was going to do something bad if I didn’t figure something out or take myself out of this position. I think now is the time to work on it.”

The New York native continued speaking to Kardashian, telling her on the phone that despite going to therapy every week he “never” has “any breakthroughs and I never feel happy.”

He continued: “I didn’t grieve my parents correctly or give it enough time. I just want to be the best person I can be for my family. I just want to learn how to deal with everything the right way.” He noted his plan was to go for “at least a month” to regroup.

After Kardashian agreed to look after the pair’s three children, sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8, she told the camera how she felt about Disick’s decision.

“I am caught a little off guard, because for the first time Scott isn’t being asked to go away,” she explained. “He isn’t having an issue with alcohol or drugs. It’s his ideas so it feels really different.”

The Poosh creator added: “I want him to be the best that he can for my kids, and for himself and for me so I am more than happy to support him in any way that I can.”

Us Weekly confirmed on May 4 that Disick entered a treatment facility in Colorado, citing “past trauma” as the reason for his stay. Hours later, the reality star left the rehab center after a picture of him at the lodge was published online.

“Scott’s breakup and past issues with Kourtney and his parents’ deaths [in October 2013 and January 2014] have deeply affected him,” a source told Us at the time. “Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight. … The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”

A second source told Us that Kardashian “encouraged Scott to go to rehab and specially APN Lodge because she saw he was struggling.”

Shortly after his rehab stay, Disick and Sofia Richie split after nearly three years together. The pair briefly got back together, but called it quits for good in August.

“Scott is doing his own thing,” a source told Us earlier this month. “[He’s] in a good place and dating around.”

