Not everyone is on board. Scott Disick wasn’t ready to call it quits on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Scott was especially upset about the show ending,” the insider says.

A second source tells Us that the family’s decision to stop filming after season 20 came amid a natural break regarding their deal with E!

“The show ended because their contract was up, so they either needed to re-sign or call it,” the insider explains. “And it just seemed perfect timing to do it at season 20.”

Kim Kardashian broke the news last month that KUWTK will wrap up in 2021 following its 20th season. She noted that it was a “difficult decision” for the family, but it’s time to say goodbye.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she wrote via Instagram on September 8. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Khloé Kardashian shared her sister’s social media announcement the same day, telling fans, “I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment.”

Not long after the family revealed their shocking step back news, a source told Us that all of the Kardashian-Jenner women were ready to hit the pause button on reality TV.

“The ladies were done with long hours and think they are famous enough without the show to make all their money online,” the insider exclusively told Us. “Right now, they all want a break to consider their options, and that will include spinoff possibilities with [KUWTK executive producer] Ryan Seacrest involved because they’re still incredibly loyal and grateful to him as well as the network.”

Khloé, 36, later opened up about why she was ready to let go of KUWTK during an October appearance on the “Emergency Contact” podcast.

“We get two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap,” she explained. “It’s hard because I’m not good with change, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break.”

The family’s main source of income is also no longer the show, either, with a source telling Us earlier this month that “it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a ton more for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere.”

The Skims founder, 40, spoke out about her ability to earn money via social media during her episode of Netflix’s My Guest Needs No Introduction, which dropped on October 21.

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives,” she explained to David Letterman on the show. “Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

