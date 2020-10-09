The Kardashian-Jenner family has come a long way since season 1.

The premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on E! in October 2007, introduced fans to the famous family at Kris Jenner and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner’s anniversary party. The cameras followed antics with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney’s then-boyfriend, Scott Disick, during the pilot.

As the show’s success continued, the family launched the first spinoff, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami. Spinoffs Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Khloé and Lamar, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons, Dash Dolls, I Am Cait, Life of Kylie and Flip it Like Disick followed.

While Caitlyn and Rob didn’t make regular appearances on KUWTK over the years, Kris and her daughters remained full-time cast members until Kourtney said she was taking a break in 2019. Ahead of the season 19 premiere in September 2020, the family announced that the upcoming 20th season would be their last.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,’ Kim wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our last season will air early next year in 2021. “Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today.“

She concluded, “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Kris later revealed that Khloé was taking the show ending the hardest.

“[Khloé] hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. It’s been a hard decision, I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional,” she told executive producer and creator Ryan Seacrest at the time.

Scroll through to see how the Kardashian-Jenner family has changed since season 1: