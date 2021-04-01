Everything the Kardashians Said About Kanye West on ‘KUWTK’ Season 20

Whether she wanted the E! cameras to know or not, it’s clear Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West was crumbling as she filmed season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“There’s so many f—king stressful things going on,” Kim admitted to sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian during the second episode of the season, which aired on March 25.

While filming the final season of the reality show, West made headlines for several controversial comments as he attempted to run for president. In addition to breaking down in tears at a campaign rally in South Carolina as he discussed abortion and their eldest daughter, North, in July 2020, the musician tweeted about Kim and Kris Jenner trying to “get a doctor to lock me up” and alleged he’d been trying to divorce the Selfish author for years.

“I think sometimes I just have to figure things out on my own. I’m gonna go to Wyoming for a minute and just figure it out,” Kim told Khloé after acknowledging West’s social media activity on the March 25 episode.

In a confessional on the same episode, Kim added, ”My life with Kanye, I got this. I’m dealing with it on my own, it’s gonna be OK.”

In real-time, the Kardashians wrapped season 20 of KUWTK in mid-January. One month later, Kim, who shares four kids with West, filed for divorce on February 19 after six years of marriage.

“She didn’t just walk away,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.”

According to another insider, West is “less than thrilled” about their marital woes being documented on the reality show.

