Kim Kardashian Is ‘Taking Things Day by Day’ Following Divorce

“Kim is doing well, she’s taking things day by day,” the insider says. “Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with her and Kanye so far.”

The reality star, 40, officially filed for divorce from the rapper, 43, on February 19. The news came one month after Us confirmed Kardashian and West were engaging in settlement talks.

“[Kim] will continue to focus on her business empire,” a source told Us at the time. “Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”

According to an onlooker, the California native was not wearing her wedding ring on the girls’ night. The shapewear mogul and Yeezy designer married in May 2014 and share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months.