A much-needed ladies’ night! Amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian leaned on her friends and loved ones as she stepped out for a girls’ night out at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, February 23.

“She was with Kourtney [Kardashian], her old assistant Stephanie [Shepherd] and a few other girlfriends,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She was wearing a seafoam green skintight dress with a diamond cross on. No camera crew or anything, but security was nearby.”

The onlooker notes that the KKW Beauty mogul, 40, was “not wearing her ring.”

Earlier that day, the 43-year-old “Flashing Lights” rapper made his first post-split appearance as he visited his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles without his wedding band, according to photos posted by Page Six. West was accompanied by the longtime pair’s 21-month-old son, Psalm.

Kim filed for divorce from West on Friday, February 19, after six years of marriage. In addition to their youngest child, Psalm, the former power couple share North, 7, Saint, 5, and Chicago, 3. The reality star is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four kids.

The split comes after Us confirmed on January 5 that Kim was “done” with the marriage and that they had “been living separate lives” for several months.

“The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice,” a source told Us on February 20, referencing his controversial 2018 interview with TMZ. “They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage.”

The day before she officially filed, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen leaving a pal’s house without her wedding band and engagement ring on her left hand. She still brought her A-game while wearing a black collared jacket, a nude top, blue pants and chic white shoes.

Amid the hardship, Kourtney, 41, has “been trying really hard to be there” for her sister. “Kim was over at Kourtney’s on Wednesday, [February 17,] as the preparations for [the divorce filing] were being finalized,” an insider told Us.

Kim’s separation from the Yeezy designer marks her third divorce. The businesswoman was married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011. Her divorce to Humphries, 36, wasn’t finalized until 2013.

Us broke the news in July 2020 that the Skims creator began meeting with lawyers “to explore and talk about divorce” following West’s public outburst earlier that month. In January, a second source told Us that Kim has had divorce attorney Laura Wasser “on retainer and actively working” for her since last summer.