A star-studded love life. Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the spotlight for decades, no matter who she’s dated or married.

Since 2000, Kardashian has been married three times. At only 19, she married producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years older than her. The marriage lasted three years until she called it quits in 2003. She also married NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011 after their romance and engagement was chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Unfortunately, only 72 days after the wedding, they split and she filed for divorce in October 2011. They officially split in April 2013 after a messy court battle.

She later explained that she felt pressured to marry Humphries.

“I just thought, ‘Holy s―, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,'” the KKW Beauty founder revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.”

Kardashian added, “I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.”

In 2012, Kardashian began dating Kanye West — and fell for him very fast.

“After my breakup I was feeling really low and down and he was like, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me,” she revealed during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ 10th anniversary special in 2017. “I went and I stayed with him and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed and was there, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh my god, why didn’t I do this sooner? This is like what real life is like and love and fun and real support. This is what it is.'”

Kardashian married the rapper in a lavish Italy ceremony in 2014. The pair share four children, daughter North (born in 2013), son Saint (born in 2015), daughter Chicago (born in 2018) and son Psalm (born in 2019).

