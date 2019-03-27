Oh-so-subtle burns! Kris Humphries has remained relatively tight-lipped about his short-lived marriage to Kim Kardashian. However, he has let some shade slip here and there throughout the years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began dating the basketball player in December 2010, and the pair were engaged by the following May. “He just has a really good heart,” Kardashian told Us Weekly in February 2011. “There has to be trust and honesty and chemistry. If you don’t have any of those, it’s never going to work.”

The reality star wed Humphries in August 2011. A mere 72 days after their lavish nuptials, Kardashian filed for divorce.

The KKW Beauty founder opened up about her failed marriage in May 2017. “At the time I just thought, ‘Holy s–t, I’m 30 years old. I better get this together. I better get married.’ I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and all their friends are having kids,” she admitted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “So it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.”

Kardashian later revealed that she was not the only family member to experience a quick marriage. “I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2018. “It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding. She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol.”

The Selfish author moved on with husband Kanye West, who she married in May 2014. The couple welcomed daughter North in June 2013, son Saint in December 2015 and daughter Chicago in January 2018.

Meanwhile, Us reported in October 2018 that Humphries is “enjoying the single life” and “truly wants zero association” with Kardashian.

Scroll to revisit everything the athlete has said about his ex-wife since their messy split.