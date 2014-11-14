If you haven’t seen Kim Kardashian‘s Internet-breaking nude photos for Paper magazine yet, you’re either living under a rock — or you’re Kris Humphries. The basketball player, whose short-lived marriage to the reality star was followed by a long, drawn-out divorce, chatted with Washington radio station 106.7 on Thursday, Nov. 13, and did his best to avoid talking about the pics, despite hosts Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier‘s repeated questions about them.

“Hey, I gotta ask you this, man,” Rouhier began. “Listen. Yesterday there was this thing that melted the internet, and I’m sure you know what I’m talking about. What’s that like on a day like yesterday? You go out and play well, and it’s awesome — you can put distractions aside — but, like, it’s a unique position you’re in. Are guys giving you a hard time? Or is it just something that’s not a big deal at this stage?”

“Well, you know, I’ve always been a basketball-first kind of guy, and had a lot of success through everything,” Humphries replied, dodging the question. “For me, it’s just basketball, and that’s where my outlet is, especially now. I’m on a team that’s winning, and we’re gonna be in the playoffs and do all that. It feels good. But everything else, I don’t really pay a lot of attention to.”

“Is it hard, though, on a day like yesterday?” co-host Paulsen said, pressing for a more direct answer. “Do you just stay off your phone? Or how does that work?”

“No, I mean, a lot of times, I don’t even know what’s going on,” the Washington Wizards forward said, trying again to divert the conversation back to sports. “I’m on ESPN and basketball websites and stuff like that. I’m not someone who’s paying attention to things that don’t really matter in my world.”

Kardashian, 34, and the athlete, 29, were married in a lavish, televised wedding on Aug. 20, 2011. Two months later, on Oct. 31, news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had filed for divorce. After a long, protracted legal battle, they finalized their split on June 3, 2013.

