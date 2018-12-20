When you know, you know. Kim Kardashian called it quits with her now-ex-husband Kris Humphries 72 days after saying “I do,” but she’s not the only one in her family who quickly walked away from a marriage.

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, compared her failed relationship with the basketball player, 33, to her grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell’s first, which lasted less than three months, on Instagram. She posted a picture of Kris Jenner’s 84-year-old mother in her wedding dress on Thursday, December 20, and wrote, “I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding. It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding. She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added: “She’s always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what! I love you MJ.”

Kardashian and Humphries met in November 2010, were engaged by May 2011 and got married in August that same year. The reality star filed for divorce less than three months later, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She moved on with her now-husband, Kanye West, shortly after the split and the couple now have three children together — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months.

The athlete was briefly linked to Kardashian lookalike Myla Sinanaj from January to June 2012, and model Natalie Pack from August to October 2013. While he enjoyed the single life for many years, a source told Life & Style on December 12 that “he is casually dating someone, but it’s not that serious.”

The insider explained: “Kris would settle down if he found a partner that he could envision having children with. Kris has always wanted to have a big family.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!