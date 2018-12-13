Back in the dating game. More than seven years after Kris Humphries and his now-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, split, the former NBA star is giving romance another shot.

“He is casually dating someone, but it’s not that serious,” a source told Life & Style on Tuesday, December 12. Humphries was spotted on a lunch date with musician Laura Wilde at Los Angeles’ Republique restaurant four days prior.

The athlete, 33, has notoriously been living the bachelor lifestyle since Kardashian, 38, filed for divorce in October 2011, just 72 days after they tied the knot. This doesn’t mean, however, that he never plans on settling down.

The insider added: “Kris would settle down if he found a partner that he could envision having children with. Kris has always wanted to have a big family.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found love with now-husband Kanye West shortly after she and Humphries called it quits, and the couple now have three children together — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, almost 1. While the basketball player never got remarried after his split from the reality star, he has kept himself busy over the years with other endeavors.

“Kris has retired from basketball and personally owns several Five Guys franchises,” the source explained. “He has a house in Beverly Hills and has been spending more time in Los Angeles. He has lucrative real estate investments with his dad, and [his] sister, Kaela, recently got married.”

Humphries and the KKW Beauty CEO star met in November 2010 and were engaged by May 2011; they tied the knot 90 days later. Following their split, the basketball player was briefly linked to Kardashian lookalike Myla Sinanaj from January to June 2012, and model Natalie Pack from August to October 2013.

