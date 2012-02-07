Kris Humphries “in a Great Place” After Kim Kardashian Split

Blindsided by Kim Kardashian‘s Oct. 31 divorce filing after just 72 days of marriage, Kris Humphries seems to finally have come to terms with their messy split.

“I’m in a great place,” the NBA player, 27, tells Access Hollywood in his first in-depth interview since calling it quits with Kardashian, 31.

Explaining that his family and faith in God helped him rebound from his failed marriage, Humphries still faces questions over the validity of his union with the E! reality star.

“To me it was real,” Humphries told Access of his marriage, which was aired as a four-hour wedding special on E!. “I would never go through something and do something that wasn’t real or I didn’t believe in, so I can really only speak for myself in terms of that.”

For her part, Kardashian reasoned on the season finale of Kourtney and Kim Take New York that her relationship with Humphries just wasn’t what she envisioned when they walked down the aisle August 20. “People change their minds, people make mistakes,” she said, admitting that she “failed” at marriage, but still hopes for her “fairytale” love story.

Her ex, meanwhile, has thrown himself into preparing to rejoin the New Jersey Nets now that the NBA lockout has ended — and says he only has time for basketball, not women.

“I’m not dating anyone right now. What do they say, my girlfriend is Spalding?” he told Access, referring to the sporting goods manufacturer. “I always tell people basketball is like my therapy. Some people talk to psychologists, I just need to go play basketball; that’s it.”

