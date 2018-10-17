Exclusive

Kris Humphries ‘Wants Zero Association’ With Kim Kardashian 7 Years After Their 72-Day Marriage

By

Seven years out from his 72-day marriage to Kim Kardashian (she filed for divorce on Halloween in 2011), Kris Humphries is “enjoying the single life” in Minnesota, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Now working in real estate, the former NBA player, 33, “tries to stay as far out of the spotlight as possible” and “truly wants zero association” with his 37-year-old ex, explains the source. For more on his feelings on Kardashian, check out the video above.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries at their wedding
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries at their wedding on August 20, 2011. Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com

And for even more on his life now, check out the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. 

Us Weekly Cover Duchess Meghan Pregnant

 

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!