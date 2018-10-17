Seven years out from his 72-day marriage to Kim Kardashian (she filed for divorce on Halloween in 2011), Kris Humphries is “enjoying the single life” in Minnesota, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Now working in real estate, the former NBA player, 33, “tries to stay as far out of the spotlight as possible” and “truly wants zero association” with his 37-year-old ex, explains the source. For more on his feelings on Kardashian, check out the video above.



