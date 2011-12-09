Kris Humphries Speaks Out: I’m Ready to “Move Forward”

After five weeks of silence, Kris Humphries is ready to talk about his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian.

During a cookie baking segment with his mother Debra on Good Morning America Friday, the 26-year-old basketball player admitted that life has been “different” without Kardashian, 31.

“Through everything I’ve just focused on family and preparing for basketball,” he said. “Basketball is something I take really seriously and I continue to do that. You know, I’m just moving forward.”

Did being followed by cameras for his ex’s E! reality show contribute to their split? “I can’t say for sure. It’s the only time I’ve been married,” Humphries explained. “I’ve been in front of cameras on the NBA since I was 19.”

When asked if he still loved Kardashian, Humphries chuckled and said: “I’m focused on just what I can control, which is being ready to play ball and supporting my mom and her cookie baking.”

Humphries also dodged specific questions about his annulment filing, saying only: “I’m really right now focused on basketball and other things will take care of themselves, you know?”

Now that the NBA lockout is over, Humphries is looking forward to getting back on the court.

“I’m excited to be close to playing basketball,” he said. “In the off season, I’ve doing a lot of work with my foundation, spending time with my family, working on my game a lot.”

