Bye-bye, bling! Kim Kardashian ditched her wedding ring hours before she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West.

The reality star, 40, was spotted leaving a friend’s house in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 18. Her wedding band and engagement ring were noticeably missing from her left hand.

Kardashian appeared somber but did not skimp on her flashy wardrobe. She wore a nude top, black collared jacket, blue pants and white pointy-toe shoes for the outing.

The KKW Beauty founder was seen wearing her wedding band in California in January after previously leaving her left hand bare amid troubles with West, 43. However, one week later, she posted photos of herself via Instagram without the jewelry. The rapper, for his part, stepped out in Malibu on Wednesday, February 17, wearing his own gold wedding band.

Kardashian and West sparked split rumors in January, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time that the two had “been living separate lives for many months.” She officially filed for divorce on Friday, February 19.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, though she did not list a date of separation. She asked a judge to enforce the pair’s prenup, which they signed before tying the knot in May 2014.

“This really was done amicably. The filing wasn’t a surprise to either of them; both knew it was coming,” an insider told Us after the divorce news broke on Friday. “There is no one person who is exiting the marriage. They both just grew apart from each other. They both wanted to make the marriage work — that’s why they put this off for so long.”

Kardashian and West’s relationship suffered in 2018 before breaking down completely in 2020. “The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice [in an interview with TMZ],” a source told Us earlier this week. “They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage.”

While West has stayed relatively under the radar in recent months, the split has been “especially tough” on him. “Kim was always Kanye’s dream girl — even before they got together — so the thought of her not being his wife anymore is a lot to take in,” an insider noted. “Whether it’s the best decision for their family or not.”

