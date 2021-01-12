Ring rollercoaster! Kim Kardashian returned to social media without her wedding band amid Kanye West divorce rumors, one week after being spotted with it on.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, shared two sexy photos on Instagram on Monday, January 11, to promote her Skims hosiery collection. The mother of four’s left hand is visibly bare in one snap that shows her in a nude sports bra and matching tights while her hand grazes her face.

“We’re changing the game and launching gravity defying tights and hosiery solutions that sculpt, smooth and never lose their shape,” Kardashian captioned the images ahead of the line’s January 14 launch.

The reality star’s left hand is obstructed in another snap, in which she is wearing black tights from her new collection.

The KKW Beauty founder also shared videos of herself in the sexy lingerie on her Instagram Story. In the clips of her wearing the nude items she does not have on a wedding band or her engagement ring.

She does, however, have two gold rings on her right hand when talking to fans in the black sports bra.

Kardashian was last spotted with her wedding band a week prior, on January 4, while out in Los Angeles amid divorce speculation earlier in the month. She scaled back her jewelry game — and rarely wears her engagement ring — after she was robbed in Paris in 2016.

The same day, the California native took off her ring while posing for her new Skims collection in a since-deleted photo. She also didn’t wear a ring while celebrating Christmas Eve with her family last month and West, 43, was absent from her holiday snaps.

The pair sparked divorce rumors earlier this month, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly that they have been “living separate lives for many months now.”

The duo started having issues in July 2020, following West’s bombshell presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, when he revealed that they almost aborted their first child, North.

A source told Us at the time that Kardashian was “meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce.” The insider added that she hadn’t moved forward with divorce in the past “because of their children.”

After a few rocky months, a source told Us earlier this month that the couple had a “big fight in early December” that signaled a breaking point for their romance.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset,” the insider said, noting that “things between them don’t seem to have healed.”

A second source told Us that the Selfish author “wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing,” adding that “Kim wants to control the PR campaign of the divorce.”

Despite rumors, another source told Us the pair are “in counseling” and “trying to work on their relationship.”

West, however, was not present for the final day of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Friday, January 8, a source confirmed to Us.

The couple, who wed in 2014, share North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 20 months.