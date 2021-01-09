The end of an era. Kim Kardashian wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians without husband Kanye West by her side.

The rapper, 43, was not present for the final day of filming for the reality show on Friday, January 8, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. His absence during his in-laws’ milestone moment comes amid his relationship drama with Kardashian, 40.

The KKW Beauty founder documented the show’s wrap via her Instagram Story on Friday. “Last filming day of Keeping Up With the Kardashians EVER!” she wrote alongside two crying emojis. She then told an audio tech, “Don’t cry, don’t cry,” while getting set up to shoot her final scenes.

Kardashian and her famous family members celebrated with a lavish party. She showed off their place settings, which featured miniature versions of two of her kids, daughter North, 7, and son Saint, 5, as well as Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Khloé Kardashian, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The Skims founder and West sparked divorce rumors earlier this week. “They have both been living separate lives for many months now,” an insider told Us at the time. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

Kim has “grown up a lot this past year,” according to the source. She is studying law to “really make a change and provide a better world for her kids” and her family. West, meanwhile, “isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world,” meaning that their “world views no longer line up.”

Us exclusively revealed that the couple “had a big fight in early December” that signaled a breaking point in their relationship. “Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset,” an insider said earlier this week. “Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

Kim hopes to make an agreement with West behind closed doors before moving forward with a divorce. “Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing,” a source told Us. “Settlement talks are ongoing. Kim wants to control the PR campaign of the divorce and she was blindsided by leaks about the divorce reports.”

Despite the rumors, an insider told Us the pair are “in counseling” and “trying to work on their relationship.” Kim was also spotted wearing her wedding band on Monday, January 4, after previously being seen without it.

Kim and West tied the knot in May 2014. In addition to North and Saint, the two are parents of daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 20 months.