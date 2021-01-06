No looking back! Kim Kardashian’s close pals are shocked that she has not already filed for divorce from Kanye West after their rocky year, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” the insider says, noting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s friends are “surprised” she waited “this long to file for divorce.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 5, that the KKW founder, 40, is “done” with her marriage to the Yeezy designer, 43, after “living separate lives for months,” but has yet to file divorce papers.

A second source told Us that “it was only a matter of time” before Kardashian pulled the plug on the relationship, citing his refusal to seek treatment for his mental health issues as part of the ongoing issues between them.

The Skims creator and the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s relationship hit a rough patch beginning in July 2020, when West revealed during his first presidential campaign rally that the couple almost aborted their first child, North.

The musician later went on a Twitter rant, claiming that he had been trying to divorce his wife for two years. He also alleged that Kardashian tried to lock him up. West later apologized for his comments and the TV personality publicly addressed West’s bipolar diagnosis.

Us previously reported that Kardashian was “meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce” after the drama, according to a source. A second insider noted that the mother of four, who shares North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months, with West, still “wanted to make it work” for their kids’ sake.

The pair tried to mend their broken relationship for months, with a source telling Us in September that Kardashian was “holding onto her marriage” but was unsure about their future. The insider noted that she “does have divorce options planned out if it comes to that.”

The reality TV star has since been spotted without her wedding ring on social media and has not posted a photo with West since November.

The rapper was only present for a “few days” of Kardashian’s October birthday trip and was not pictured at the family’s Christmas Eve festivities in December or their Lake Tahoe getaway the same month.