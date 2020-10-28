Work hard, play hard? Kanye West appeared to be missing from wife Kim Kardashian’s tropical island birthday party earlier this month, but a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that he was there, but just not the whole time.

“He arrived late because of work commitments,” the insider says. “But was there the last few days of the trip.”

The Yeezy designer, 43, wasn’t in any of the birthday girl’s photos posted on Tuesday, October 17, or the following day, but he did pop up in one of Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Story snaps.

West was tagged in a photo riding a bike as Kourtney, 41, walked alongside him while on the trip.

The source adds that “Kanye also sent Kim something very special on her birthday since he wasn’t there the entire time.”

The Skims creator, who turned 40 on October 21, revealed on Tuesday that she “surprised” her “closest inner circle” with a trip to a private tropical destination to celebrate her milestone birthday.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos from the vacation.

The KKW Beauty founder explained that the group had “multiple health screens” and quarantined ahead of their week-long getaway amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed,” she added. “There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star concluded: “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

Kim was surrounded by friends and family, including mom Kris Jenner and four of her five siblings, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian (who previously tested positive for COVID-19), Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kylie Jenner missed the festivities due to “other commitments.”

Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Corey Gamble were also all in attendance to party with Kim, as were many of her longtime pals.

Despite assuring her fans that she took precautions to keep her guests safe amid the pandemic, Kim received backlash on social media for jetting off amid a worldwide health crisis.

“Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear?” musician Peter Frampton tweeted on Tuesday. “People are going to food banks not private islands.”